KFD: Lightning strike causes fire after hitting gas line

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A fire broke out Tuesday morning after a lightning strike struck a gas line.

The fire occurred in the front yard of a home on Iskagna Drive in the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

The fire occurred across the street from the Sequoyah Elementary School. Students were sent to their safe places within the school out of an abundance of caution.

School administration sent an email to parents letting them know the fire was extinguished and all students are safe.

The Knoxville Utilities Board also responded to the scene of the fire.