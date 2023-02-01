KFD: Former Mexican restaurant, market possibly destroyed after overnight fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fire likely destroyed a former Mexican restaurant and market on Lonas Drive overnight, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.
The first 911 call came in around 2:55 a.m. The caller reported that flames were coming from the roof of a building at 4329 Lonas Drive, KFD said.
When crews arrived, the building had heavy fire and smoke conditions, according to KFD.
The building, formerly El Tipico, sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage. The building was vacant and up for sale, KFD said.
As of 5:33 a.m., KFD crews were actively fighting the fire and expect Lonas Drive to be closed for a few more hours, KFD said.
KFD investigators are on the scene working to determine a cause. If anyone has any information about the fire, they are encouraged to contact the Knoxville Fire Department Arson Hot Line at 865-637-1386 or email KFDARSON@Knoxvilletn.gov. All information can be anonymous.