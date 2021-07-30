No injuries reported after North Knoxville house fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No injuries were reported after a house fire in North Knoxville Thursday night.

At 11:04 p.m. units from the Knoxville Fire Department were dispatched to 3407 Valley View Drive for a residential fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews said they found flames coming from some sides of the structure and a partial collapse at the rear of the house.

A defensive attack of the flame was ordered for the safety of the firefighters.

Officials said that 20 minutes into fighting the fire, an additional engine was requested for manpower. At 29 minutes, the fire was under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported, officials said.