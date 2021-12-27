Rural Metro: No one hurt after fire fully engulfs Knoxville home

Accessibility to the house was limited as the house was located on a narrow 200 yard driveway, Rural Metro Fire said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Everyone is safe after a fire at a single family home on Monday morning.

Rural Metro Fire responded to a report of structure fire in the 500 block of Sims Road in Knox County around 10:00 a.m.

When crews arrived, they discovered a home that was fully engulfed in flames and all occupants waiting outside, according to Rural Metro.

Accessibility was limited as the house was located on a narrow 200-yard driveway, Rural Metro said.

The narrow driveway was not accessible via fire truck. All equipment and hose had to be carried by hand. Water had to be shuttled with water tenders from a mile away, according to Rural Metro.

Strong winds contributed to the fire spreading into the surrounding woods, Rural Metro said.