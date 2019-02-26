WALLAND, Tenn. — Investigators said a fire that engulfed a large private home at Blackberry Farm was an accident.

The fire broke out Tuesday evening in the exclusive private neighborhood in Walland, firefighters battled the blaze, but were unable to save the home, which investigators believe to be a total loss.

According to the incident report by the Blount County Sheriff's Office, fire investigators believe the fire started in the back porch area, likely from fireplace ashes placed in a bucket.

The residents were not at home during the fire, but were accounted for by Blackberry staff members.

The home is owned by Trout Creek Properties, but there's no word on who actually lived there. The business address of Trout Creek Properties is on Lonas Drive in Knoxville, adjacent to Pilot Flying J headquarters.

Previous story

Blount County fire crews responded to a large structure fire near the luxury Blackberry Farm retreat in Walland on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for Blackberry Farm said they confirmed a fire had broken out at one of their private residences, destroying a structure.

The spokesperson said no one was hurt in the incident.

"We are so thankful to the Blount County Emergency services teams that immediately responded and contained the situation," the spokesperson said.

Dispatchers said the house is on West Miller's Cove Road. They described it as a "working house fire" and said the call came in at 5:34 p.m. on Tuesday.

They did not have an exact address for the fire, but Blackberry Farm is located at 1471 West Miller's Cove Road. There are also several luxury homes located in that area.

A large plume of black smoke could be seen rising from the area.