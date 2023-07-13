TSA: Firearm detections at McGhee Tyson Airport decrease

Tennessee airports discovered a total of 157 firearms in the first half of 2023, according to the Travel Security Administration.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the first six months of 2023, McGhee Tyson Airport has seen a decrease in firearms.

According to a release, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Tennessee airports have discovered a total of 157 firearms, a notable decrease compared to the 353 found in 2022.

Each firearm was discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property. When firearms are discovered, TSA immediately notifies the local airport law enforcement agency.

TSA says law enforcement officers remove the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and make contact with the traveler.

In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint and TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis.

Whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition is one of the many factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount.

The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of $15,000 per violation. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

Passengers who wish to travel with a firearm must ensure it is properly packed in checked baggage and declared at the airline ticket counter.