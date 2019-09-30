KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Fire crews responded Sunday afternoon to a fire at 6435 Trousdale Rd. in West Knoxville, according to Knoxville Fire Department Captain D.J. Corcoran. Units responded at 5:53 p.m. after several neighbors called for assistance.

Firefighters found heavy black smoke coming from the eves of the home after arrival. Firefighters forced entry into the house and found fire in the basement area with pressurized smoke throughout the main level of the residence. No victims were found inside the home. Fire crews were able to contain the fire damage to the lower portion of the home.

The six residents temporarily displaced will rely on assistance from the American Red Cross.