Firefighter crews clear the scene of destroyed church in Greene County, TBI on the way

A Greene County church burned to the ground Tuesday afternoon, with little of the building left standing.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE 8:00 a.m. | All watch crews have left the scene of Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, according to Tusculum Fire Chief Marty Shelton. They stayed overnight to monitor hot spots. The church burned to the ground Tuesday afternoon, with very little of the building standing.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is still there until TBI arrives to take over the investigation.

News 5 crews, a sister station in Bristol, are headed to Greeneville to follow the very latest about this story.

Please pray for our church family during this difficult time. Posted by Union Chapel FWB Church on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

FIRST REPORT | Multiple agencies are working to put out a fire at Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Greene County.

Tusculum Fire Department and the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire are among ten agencies on seen.

According to Tusculum Fire Chief Marty Shelton, the fire is out and watch crews will be on scene overnight.