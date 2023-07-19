Three surviving firefighters remain hospitalized, but their current conditions are unknown. MFD said the department will give regular updates about their conditions.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department has identified the firefighter killed in a South Memphis house fire Tuesday night as a 20-year veteran of the fire department.

Wednesday morning, MFD identified Lieutenant Jeffery Norman as the firefighter killed in Tuesday night's fire. He served with the Memphis Fire Department for 20 years, beginning his career as a firefighter on September 23, 2002.

Norman was killed and three other firefighters were injured after getting trapped in a burning home in South Memphis on Tuesday, Memphis Fire Department (MFD) said.

One of the firefighters who was injured in the fire is currently in ICU, MFD said. The conditions of the other two surviving firefighters are unknown at this time, they remain hospitalized.

MFD said the department will give regular updates about each firefighter's condition and well-being.

According to MFD, firefighters responded to a house fire call at 2047 Rile St. at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.

While working to get the fire under control, MFD said the commanding officer was informed that several firefighters were trapped inside.

Crews began rescue efforts to save the trapped firefighters, but one firefighter, Norman, died in the process. Three other firefighters were injured in the fire, and they were all transported to the hospital.

MFD Chief Gina Sweat released the following statement:

"Today, with a heavy heart, I must share the heartbreaking news that has deeply affected our entire fire family. A devastating incident occurred, resulting in the tragic loss of one of our courageous firefighters in the line of duty and three others injured.



With deep grief, we announce the passing of Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman, a courageous and dedicated member of our team who made the ultimate sacrifice. Jeffrey was a leader and hard worker who took pride in serving his community.



Lieutenant Norman began his career with the Memphis Fire Department on September 23, 2002, and faithfully served for 20 years.



During this unimaginable loss, we extend our condolences to Lieutenant Norman's family, friends, loved ones, and Memphis Fire Department brothers and sisters.



Gina Y. Sweat

Fire Chief"