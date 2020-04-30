KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A firefighter was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries Wednesday night, after responding to a house fire in North Knoxville.

Rural Metro Fire responded to reports about the fire at around 6:51 p.m., according to officials. They found that a fire in the living room had spread to the front porch. The only resident in the house on Beaver Creek Drive had evacuated before they arrived.

Responders worked to keep the fire contained in the room it started in but heat and smoke damaged the rest of the house, according to Rural Metro Fire officials.

Several cats could not be accounted for, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

