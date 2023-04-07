Firefighters in Knoxville fight overdoses on Fourth of July

Battalion Chief Kevin Faddis said firefighters spend the majority of their time answering medical calls and the Fourth of July is usually busy.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A day of celebration means a busy day for firefighters in Knoxville.

"Why do I think overdoses are happening today?" said Kevin Faddis, the Battalion Chief at Knoxville Fire Department's Station 14. "Because it's a holiday."

Faddis said between 7 a.m. on July 4 and 10 a.m., his squad answered three overdose calls.

"It's a weird vibe," Faddis said. "Everyone here in the city is prepared to have a busy day and a busy night."

The 27-year veteran said he's used to missing holidays, but feels it's more important to serve the community.

"This job has given me everything I have," Faddis said. "I've had to work hard at it."

KFD firefighters work 24-hour shifts, meaning Faddis arrived at the station at 6 a.m. on the Fourth of July and will leave at 6 a.m. on July 5.

"Sometimes being a parent is through video phone," Faddis said.

As he was working at Station 14 on the Fourth of July, a man walked up to the station asking for help. He told Faddis he hadn't taken the medication he needed for his mental health conditions.

The man told Faddis he needed help because he believed Taylor Swift was trying to hurt his kids. When asked, the man told Faddis he uses methamphetamine.

"It's unfortunate," Faddis said. "We see the same people over and over until they genuinely overdose."

Faddis said firefighters can administer Narcan if they think the person overdosed on opioids, but they can't do anything about methamphetamines.