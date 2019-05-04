NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Firefighters are ready to install 1,000 free smoke alarms throughout the state this weekend.

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office will join volunteers from across Crossville and Cumberland County to install the smoke alarms on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

The event is part of the SFMO’s “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” program, a grant-funded fire safety and education program designed to prevent fire deaths in Tennessee’s high-risk areas through smoke alarms and fire prevention education.

Volunteers will meet at the Crossville Fire Department's Main Station in Crossville. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Since the “Get Alarmed” program’s inception in 2012, the SFMO and Tennessee fire service partners have distributed over 200,000 smoke alarms statewide. Smoke alarms installed through the program are credited with saving 272 Tennesseans from fire danger so far, according to a press release.

If you’re interested in volunteering at the canvass event, contact Community Risk Reduction Coordinator Alex Daugherty at 615-574-0240.