Wears Valley firetruck flips after dropping off road, minor injuries reported

The Wears Valley Fire Department said that at around 12:03 p.m. on Friday, Tanker 81 dropped off the shoulder of the road and slid into a power pole.

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — The Wears Valley Fire Department said one of their firetrucks dropped off the road and flipped upside-down Friday afternoon.

They said that at around 12:03 p.m. Tanker 81 was on its way back to the station after responding to several calls. On the way, they said it dropped off the shoulder of the road and then slid into a power pole while the driver tried to turn the firetruck back onto the road.

They said the firetruck overturned as a result of hitting the power pole, near the 3300 block of Covemont Lane in Wears Valley.

They said the driver received injuries they believed to be minor and was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for evaluation.

The Sevier County Ambulance Service, Sevier County Sheriff's Office, Sevier County Rescue Squad, Sevier County Electric System and the Tennessee Highway Patrol all responded to the single-vehicle crash.