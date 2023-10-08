'Pray peace for the Middle East' | 12 Tennesseans from Knoxville church reported safe during Hamas attack on Israel

Hamas initiated the surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, which was the deadliest the country has seen in decades, according to AP.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, Israel was met with a surprise attack by Gaza's militant Hamas leaving hundreds dead and thousands wounded, according to the Associated Press.

A team of 12 people from First Baptist Church in Knoxville was reported safe during the attack according to Chuck Powell, the Minister with Youth and Families.

"We have a team of 12 people who are in the Holy Land right now," Powell said. "There is some unrest and violence [in Israel] but we have word that our team is safe and their travels are taking them away from the more violent regions and places in the area. We will continue to pray for them... and lift up Israel and Palestine in that part of the world."

One of the members of the trip, Pastor Brent McDougal, sent a text to the church staff letting everyone know that they were safe. On Saturday, the team was in Tel Aviv when they heard missiles exploding and were moved to Jerusalem for safety, Powell said.

The team is on an educational trip called "The Footsteps of Jesus Experience", which is set for two weeks.

On this trip, people get the chance to retrace some of the steps from New Testament sites. According to Powell, on Sunday, the team visited the community of Qumran, where the Dead Sea scrolls were found.

According to the Associated Press, the Israeli government formally declared war Sunday and gave the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack. The death toll passed 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.