Roane County veteran gives several free haircuts for the first day of school

Back-to-school costs can really add up. Harriman native Dexter Hughes helped families cut costs in another way.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — A Harriman native and retired Army medic gave children free haircuts at American Legion Post 232 to help families save money for the first day of school.

American Legion is a national non-profit support group for veterans.

Community service is part of their mission and Dexter Hughes said people in Roane County are spending a lot of money sending their children back to school.

Hughes is a master barber and said he picked up the skill of cutting hair after serving. He lives in Florida now, but grew up in Harriman and wanted to give back while he was visiting.

Cutting hair is a service he provides for his friends and family when they need a good haircut. Hughes said he gives free haircuts half the time anyway, so cutting students’ hair was a win-win.

“Give back to the community that made me,” Hughes said. “They shaped me and molded me to be a giving person and I have the skills. Why not come back and give back?”

Hughes gave several kids haircuts on Monday and Tuesday. For some kids, it was their first haircut in months.

American Legion Post 232 is taking donations to do more events like this in the future.