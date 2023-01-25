KPD's first sworn female deputy chief set to retire soon

Deputy Chief Cindy Gass dedicated nearly 50 years to the department, including 43 as a sworn officer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is celebrating its first female deputy chief as she prepares to retire at the end of January.

Deputy Chief Cindy Gass dedicated nearly 50 years to the department, including 43 as an officer, KPD said.

"She will leave behind a legacy as a caring and compassionate leader who championed the department’s efforts to support the mental and emotional wellness of officers and employees," KPD said.

Gass said KPD was a second home to her, saying it was also where she met her husband.

"He asked me out on our first date in the deli, and so we've been married for 40 years now," she said.

Gass said it meant the world to her that she could help other officers and employees in the department through her efforts to implement a peer support system.