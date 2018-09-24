It's the first full day of fall and dozens of families in East Tennessee made their way to Oakes Farm to hit the pumpkin patch and pick up a pumpkin or two.

Ken Oakes and his wife opened the farm almost 20 years ago and continue to add new features to it every year.

"In 1999 she went to a pumpkin patch when our kids were really little," he said. "She came home and said we have to do this."

Today, families come from all over to celebrate the fall season.

Pacey Brockwell, 5, spent the day at the farm with Ella Riggs, 9.

"Oh yes I picked the pumpkins and when I get home I'm going to pick a pumpkin pie," Brockwell said.

Riggs and her family made their way over to the pumpkin patch right after church.

"My favorite part is getting on the hay ride but also helping other people find pumpkins," Riggs said.

The fall opening came as temperatures fell to the mid 70s. Oakes said regardless of the temperature, the farm is a place where families can go to make memories.

"We want people to come and have a good time and create these kinds of moments they will always remember," Oakes said.

Oakes Farm will remain open until the end of October.

