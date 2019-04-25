We're getting our first look inside the Loudon County Courthouse after a large fire this week devastated the historic building.

The fire on Tuesday night started in the bell tower of the 1872 structure, likely from an electrical short. Despite the efforts of more than 50 firefighters, the second floor of the building which housed the courtrooms is a total loss.

District Attorney General Russell Johnson has tried many cases inside the Loudon County courthouse. He heads the Ninth Judicial District in Tennessee, which covers Loudon County.

He was allowed inside to get a look at the damage on Thursday and took video of one of the damaged courtrooms.

It's almost unrecognizable as a court of law. You can see piles of charred wood, probably benches and parts of the wall or ceiling, scattered around a room with no roof.

"The judges bench is probably under there somewhere," you can hear Johnson say as he pans the camera toward a piles of burned debris.

Exposed wires and insulation hangs from the exposed walls and beams. The glass is gone from the windows.

Officials are still trying to figure out the extent of the damage to offices and records kept on the floors below. For the first time on Thursday, court workers who were escorted by firefighters were allowed inside to retrieve some of the records that are needed for court to proceed on Monday.

"The records we’re getting, we’re very fortunate, all those were in boxes, or filing cabinets or covered in some way," said County Mayor Buddy Bradshaw.

Other more historic records, stored in the building's basement, may not be in such good shape.

"They were either on the floor or on some shelves and of course the basement, very damp having been below water level anyway. And so it wasn’t great conditions to begin with," said Bradshaw.

Because the building was historic, it did not have a sprinkler system installed.

"None. That’s part of it being historic, you’re very limited on what you can do inside," he said.

Bradshaw vows they will rebuild, but it could take three years and several million dollars to repair.

Courthouse employees will start working in temporary locations starting on Monday.

The mayor says it could take three years and several million dollars to repair, but he says the courthouse doors will open again.