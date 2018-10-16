Knoxville — Almost 10 years after one of the largest environmental disasters in U.S. history, the first phase of a trial focused on how the Kingston coal ash spill cleanup was handled begins Tuesday in a federal courthouse in Knoxville.

In December 2008, more than one billion gallons of wet ash burst from a storage pond at the TVA Kingston Fossil Plant. It spilled into homes, the countryside and the Clinch and Emory rivers.

TVA hired Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., to oversee the cleanup after the disaster.

But multiple plaintiffs allege the firm failed to adequately do its job, thus exposing workers on the site to dangerous conditions that ultimately affected their health. The fly ash was contaminated with toxins, a fact that the company knew or should have known, according to a lawsuit.

Cleanup of the disaster took five years and cost an estimated $1.2 billion after liquid coal ash poured from a failed holding cell at the plant into waterways and surrounding acreage.

Workers allege exposure to the ash made them sick and caused some of them to die. They allege Jacobs hindered their own efforts to avoid direct exposure to the dry ash.

