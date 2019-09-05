SEYMOUR, Tenn. — First responders from across our area came together this week to try and save two young lives.

When a mother found her two small children unconscious in the bathtub of a Blount County home, it took paramedics and firefighters from several agencies to help treat them.

"We train for everybody’s worst day," said Seymour Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Linsenbigler. "That’s our mission."

Firefighters with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department were the first on the scene. As more agencies responded, a team effort to save the children began.

"Any kind of calls dealing with children, your mind goes faster and your pulse goes up," said Chief Linsenbigler. "One, two, three, four, five, five paramedics. Two advanced EMTs, three or four other EMTs all in line to do what needs to get done."

RELATED: Mother charged with leaving toddler & infant alone in tub; one daughter died, the other is critical

Two ambulances raced to the hospital filled with paramedics and firefighters from multiple agencies. In one ambulance, first responders from Sevier County, Blount County, and Seymour fire all worked to save one child. In another ambulance, a Knox County and Seymour paramedic worked to save the other.

"No matter what agency you’re with, you still work as one for that person, to save their life," said Tyler Atchley, a firefighter with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department. "You just have to be able to calm down and know you tried your best, whatever the outcome may be. The main thing is just to save lives."

RELATED: YMCA hoping to reduce drowning statistics among children

Despite their efforts, one of the children died Tuesday. For that, they find comfort in a higher power.

"For a lot of us, it’s our faith," said Linsenbigler. "We’re here for a greater purpose to help people."

The mother of the two children, Bethanie Carriker, appeared in court Wednesday and was charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse by neglect. She will remain in jail until her next court date at the end of May.