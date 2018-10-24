Knoxville — First Tennessee Bank is collecting shelf-stable food donations for Second Harvest Food Bank from October 24 through November 7 at select locations, a press release said, to help feed those in need in our area.

"We are honored to work alongside the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee," Dave Miller, First Tennessee's East Tennessee Region President, said in the press release. "So many in our region are hungry and malnourished, and in the Tennessee volunteer spirit, we know that our customers and friends will extend their generosity to help those who need our support."

Elaine Streno, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee Executive Director, also expressed her gratitude on behalf of the organization in the press release.

"We are so grateful to First Tennessee Bank for their incredible partnership and support," she said. "We are more dependent on food drives than ever before as we have started a new program (our senior rural delivery program) and the food for that program comes from our food drives. First Tennessee Bank is an incredible community partner to many nonprofits and we are honored to be involved in this effort with them."

The most-needed donations are:

• Peanut Butter

• Canned Proteins (tuna, salmon, chicken)

• Canned fruits in own juices or light syrup (pineapples, peaches, pears)

• Canned vegetables (mixed, green beans, corn)

• Soups (beef stew, chili, chicken noodle, turkey rice)

• Condiments (tomato-based sauces, light soy sauce, ketchup, mustard, light salad dressings)

You can drop off donations through November 7th at these locations:

Downtown West

1815 Downtown West Blvd., Knoxville, TN 37919

East End

7741 Asheville Hwy., Knoxville, TN 37924

Farragut

11864 Kingston Pike, Farragut, TN 37922

Merchants Rd

502 Merchants Rd., Knoxville, TN 37912

Maryville Main

1820 West Broadway, Maryville, TN 37801

South Grove

7555 Mountain Grove Dr., Knoxville, TN 37920

Plaza

800 South Gay St., Knoxville, TN 37902

© 2018 WBIR