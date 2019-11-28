KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — More than 2,000 runners and walkers enjoyed a brisk start to the Thanksgiving Day holiday with a 5K and kids' run downtown.

The Little Gobbler race for children kicked things off Thursday morning, followed by the annual 3.1-mile Regal Knoxville Turkey Trot. The run started and ended at the Mill and Mine on Depot Avenue.

The course featured long stretches up and down Gay Street and treks across the Henley and Gay Street bridges.

Thursday morning's race saw crisp and sunny weather.

The event welcomes all ages.

Some people like to wear costumes, which at the very least is guaranteed to help keep you warm.