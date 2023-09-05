Fitness club being built at site of old S&S Cafeteria in Bearden

Records show HYLO Fitness is coming to the location at 4808 Kingston Pike.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For decades it was one of the best places in Bearden for old-fashioned Southern cooking. Now it'll be a place to burn off the calories.

A HYLO Fitness center is going in at the former home of S&S Cafeteria at 4808 Kingston Pike. The Georgia-based restaurant chain operated for decades in the shopping center that includes the Bearden Kroger.

The cafeteria closed last summer.

City records show work is underway for the HYLO at the address.