Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

The Oak Ridge Community Band’s Christmas Concert and Sing-Along is Thursday at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. It’s free to attend.

The Capitol Theatre in Greeneville, Tenn. is showing family Christmas movies throughout the weekend. On Thursday, ‘Elf’ is showing at 6:30 p.m. On Friday, you can watch ‘A Christmas Story’ at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ is playing at 6 p.m.

A Christmas Carol continues through this weekend at the Clarence Brown Theatre. Follow Scrooge's magical journey as he transforms into a better person. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday evening. Tickets start at $18.

Follow the Peppermint Trail along the sidewalks in Downtown Knoxville from Friday, Dec. 13 through Jan. 5th. Discover special features at restaurants, coffee shops and bars such as candy cane coffees, desserts, cocktails and more.

Founders Park at Campbell Station is aglow with holiday lights each night from dusk until 10 p.m. Light The Park runs through Dec. 31.

What happens when Buddy, a young orphan, accidentally crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and finds himself at the North Pole? He grows up thinking he is an oversized elf. The actors and actresses at Knoxville Children's Theater will perform Elf Jr. The Musical at their North Knoxville theater Dec. 6 - 22. They cost $10 - $12.

Theatre Knoxville Downtown is performing 'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play' Dec. 6-22, 2019. Audience members will sit back like families listening to the radio in the 1940s and hear the story told in its entirety with sound effects and even commercials.

River & Rail Theatre Company presents "The Unusual Tale of Mary and Joseph’s Baby" Dec. 11 through 22. The Christmas folk musical has become a tradition for the theater group.

Scrooge in Rouge is a Christmas Carol story like you’ve never seen. It’s a play within a play and follows the three surviving members of a theater group plagued with food poisoning who must soldier on through a performance of A Christmas Carol. Scrooge in Rouge runs through Dec. 22 at the Flying Anvil Theatre.

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

This is the last weekend for the Christmas Lantern Express. The Three Rivers Rambler train rides last about two hours and will include festive decorations, holiday treats, storytime with celebrity readers and, of course, Santa. Rides are at 9:45 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Tickets range from $7.50 to $28.50 depending on age.

Christmas in the Cave at the Historic Cherokee Caverns runs this weekend. Visitors will be able to stroll along the cave path and enjoy thousands of twinkling lights. Tickets cost $10.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s Clayton Holiday Concert is Dec. 20, 21 and 22 at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. Tickets start at $18.

The Knoxville Flea Market Runs Friday through Sunday at the Knoxville Expo Center.

The Change Center is hosting a Christmas Edition of its popular Grown Folks Skate Night on Friday at 7 p.m. It costs $10 to attend, and you must be at least 25 years old to skate.

Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019

The UT Arboretum Society is hosting its monthly Third Saturday Hike in Oak Ridge. Hikers should meet at the UT Arboretum Visitors Center on Illinois Avenue at 9 a.m.

The Blount County Public Library is hosting a special sensory showing of ‘Muppets Christmas Carol.’ The movie begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Saturday marks the 11th annual Strollstice in Market Square. Visitors will stroll through downtown holding candles, singing songs and celebrating friends. Meet by the Market Square bell at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday if you’re interested in participating.

Ijams Nature Center’s monthly Birds-N-Bagels is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Learn about the complex life of birds over fresh local bagels and coffee. The fee to attend is $15 per person.

The Knoxville Ice Bears take on the Evansville Thunderbolts on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the hockey game start at $11. Saturday’s theme is Game of Thrones.

It’s Festivus at Alliance Brewing Company in South Knoxville. Doors open at noon, and you can write down all your grievances from 2019 before the tapping of the Festivus cask at 3 p.m.

Get your run on for Christmas at the ‘We got the Runs Christmas 5k/10k’ that benefits Irritable Bowel Syndrome research and education. The race begins at West Hills Elementary in Knoxville at 9 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019

Jim Brickman returns to Knoxville for a one-night Christmas concert at the Bijou Theatre. Tickets start at $50. The show is Sunday at 7 p.m.