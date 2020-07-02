KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

It’s the first Friday in February. That means it’s time for First Friday ArtWalk. Check out special art galleries, shows, and drink specials throughout downtown and the Old City. Dogwood arts

The Cansler Family YMCA is offering a new 'Masters Swim' class to help athletes cross-train for events like the Knoxville Marathon. The 45-minute training session is open to non-YMCA members and features structured workouts that may include stroke drills, interval training, distance swimming, sprints and technique work. The program runs on Fridays from Feb. 7 to March 13 at 7 a.m.

Actors at Flying Anvil Theatre are performing ‘Boeing Boeing’ Jan. 31 through Feb. 16. This comedic production, set in the 1960s, follows a man with Italian, German, and American fiancées who are each airline hostess. Can he keep them all separate? You’ll have to find out. General admission tickets start at $22.

The Change Center is hosting a Health and Fitness Skate Night on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It costs $5 to skate and local gyms and yoga studios with have booths set up during the event.

Friday night is a time to get groovy and it's more fun if it's for a good cause. The Morgan County Animal Shelter is holding its first-ever Barks 'n Hearts Dinner and Dance at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $30.

Tennessee Stage Company presents ‘Raft,’ a comedy about two friends stranded on a bouncy castle in the middle of the ocean. The play runs Feb. 7- Feb. 23.

The Clarence Brown Theatre’s production of ‘Blithe Spirit’ runs Feb. 5 – 23. This Tony Award-winning comedy is about an author who invites a psychic into his home for a séance. Tickets start at $20.

The Knoxville Museum of Art’s Alive After Five event features a Bob Marley tribute band to celebrate what would have been the singer’s 75th birthday. All tickets are sold at the door beginning at 4:45 p.m.

The Knoxville Women’s Expo is Friday through Sunday at the Knoxville Expo Center. Visit booths that specialize in fashion, health, lifestyle and beauty.

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

GO! Contemporary Dance Works presents ‘Unsung Heroes: Women of World War II.’ The performance, that includes over 60 dancers and a large screen projection behind them, is Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Bijou Theatre. There is also a 3 p.m. performance on Sunday. Tickets range from $17 to $27. Free tickets are available to all active and veteran military personnel.

There are no losers in this event, only weiners. The Weiner Dog Races are Saturday during the Knoxville Ice Bears game at the civic coliseum. Tickets to the game and the four-legged race start at $16.

Take your shot at Burger Boys! The family-owned fast-food restaurant in South Knoxville is honoring the victims in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter by letting customers shoot a basketball between 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday for a chance to get a free Kobe Burger.

The Winter’s Farmers’ Market is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church in North Knoxville. There will be free kids activities where kids can taste local food and make a craft.

Show off your undies on Saturday during a ‘brief’ run for charity. The Cupid’s Undie Run starts at Barley’s Taproom in the Old City at noon and includes an after-party. Admission costs $45.

There’s another Onesie Bar Crawl coming up this weekend. The comfy event begins at 4 p.m. at Skybox Sports Bar and Grill on Gay Street. Tickets start at $17 and include a T-shirt, shot, koozie, and more.

The Love Stinks Open Mic Poetry Night is Saturday at Ijams Nature Center. This is the second year for the event that begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Experience a day of art activities, artist demonstrations, face painting and more at the Knoxville Museum of Art’s Winter Family Fun Day. The free event lasts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Learn how to create a special Valentine’s cocktail at the Knoxville Botanical Gardens. They’re hosting a botanical cocktails class on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. General admission tickets cost $30.

Want to learn about birding? Ijams Nature Center is hosting a ‘Beginning to Bird’ workshop about bird behaviors. It’s Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration costs $8.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is performing alongside The Texas Tenors, who appeared on America’s Got Talent. The concert is Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. Tickets start at $38.

The Oak Ridge Playhouse presents Anne of Green Gables. The production is based off the popular book series about an imaginative orphan named Anne and runs Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

Do you have a crawling champ at your house? It’s time for baby races at the Knoxville Ice Bears game on Sunday at 3 p.m. The competition is only open to crawlers, but anyone has a chance to bid on the team’s specialty Paw Patrol jerseys that they’ll wear during the game.

Sunday is one of the biggest nights in Hollywood. Watch the Oscars in style at Regal headquarters in South Knoxville. ‘Hollywood’s Night Out’ raises money for Variety, the Children’s Charity of East Tennessee. Tickets cost $35.

The Knoxville Museum of Art is hosting its Second Sunday Art Activity Day. Kids can make a craft, and there will be free docent tours available.

Test out your golf skills at the Morristown-Hamblen Library on Sunday. The library is hosting a mini-golf event on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It costs $5 to play and that includes hotdogs, chips and a drink.