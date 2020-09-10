10 About Town: Oct. 9-11, 2020

Fall festivals, an outdoor opera and Knoxville longest-running 10K race are a few of the events happening this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

The Tennessee Stage Company said that the first round of ‘Shakespeare OFF the Square’ at Ijams Nature Center was such a success that they’re doing it again. Macbeth runs the first three weekends in October. Admission is $15 for anyone over the age of 13. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket to sit on because the production is performed outside.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020

Knoxville’s annual Parade of Homes event runs the first three weekends in October from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Guests will be able to tour several homes virtually and in-person.

Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue is celebrating its 9th annual Fall Festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be pony rides, face painting, bounce houses and plenty of animals to visit with. The festival is included in the price of admission.

The Market Square Farmers' Market is in a new location this year. On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., shop local produce, art, meat and more at Mary Costa Plaza outside the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. The first hour is reserved for elderly and immune-compromised shoppers.

The Knoxville Opera is hosting a free Opera Regatta on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Performers will travel downstream to Duncan Boat Dock from Volunteer landing singing Broadway musicals, Disney classics and traditional opera pieces.

Horse Haven of Tennessee’s Fall Harvest Fest and Craft Fair is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Lenoir City. Visitors are encouraged to bring a food donation for Second Harvest Food Bank and $10 admission per carload. The festival will feature a pumpkin patch, pony rides, silent auction and live music.

The Louie Bluie Music and Arts Festival is going virtual this year with artists streaming their performances from Alex Haley Farm. The virtual concerts begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and feature bands like the Armstrong Legacy Trio and Raymoth Gilead. It’s free to register.

The Tennessee Pottery Festival is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend. The event features a selection from potters around the country.

The American Museum of Science and Energy is hosting its fall fundraiser on Saturday. Throughout the day there will be science experiments, historic walk-throughs and high-tech demonstrations.

Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020

The Knoxville EXPO 10K, 5K, and kids mile run is Sunday at the Northwest Sports Complex on Oak Ridge Highway. Registration fees range from $10 to $45 and there will be no day-off entries.

The Eastside Sunday Market is every week from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Walter Hardy Park on MLK Jr. Ave. Shop seasonal produce, handmade crafts and homemade food.

Get outside and get moving during an all levels modern dance class at Morningside Park. Participants will be spread out at least six feet apart. A $10 donation is encouraged. The class is every Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Oct. 25.