Knoxville — There's a constant clicking sound in the Gerkins' household.

8th grader, Nick Gerkins' mind and fingers are always ticking.

"He's always had a pursuit in life like juggling, magic tricks, and things like that," his dad, Jeff Gerkins said. "So, when he started this, I assumed he was just going to do it for a month."

Gerkins is referring to speedcubing, the sport of solving puzzles like Rubik's cubes at a rapid pace, and Nick Gerkins is one of the fastest competitors in the state.

Nick Gerkins first picked up the Rubik's cube a couple of years ago and was determined to master it as a party trick. It may have started as a hobby, but quickly grew into a passion as he watched YouTube videos to perfect his craft.

Gerkins says his fastest solve is 8.5 seconds, but he averages around 18 seconds. That's plenty fast enough to compete in the Cubing USA National Competition in Salt Lake City later this month.

His dad hopes Nick comes away with something you can't fit in your hand.

"I hope it gives him confidence that whatever he faces in the future, he can accomplish a difficult task," Gerkins said.

There are a few other speedcubers from East Tennessee who qualified for the national competition including Caleb Wanca and Jackson Presnell from Fulton Middle School and Jacob Fanikos from Hardin Valley Academy.

© 2018 WBIR