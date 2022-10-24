Paranormal Tourism: Take a peek inside Scott County's haunted, historic jail

The jail was established in 1904. Since its closure in 2008, it's been a popular tourist destination for paranormal activity.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the oldest and spookiest buildings in Scott County is still standing more than a century after it was built.

The history of Scott County Jail dates back to 1904. When it opened, the first two floors housed jailers' quarters, but in 1922 they expanded the jail to house maximum security prisoners on the third floor. It could hold up to 50 inmates at a time.

The Scott County Justice Center opened in 2008. That's where the county's jail is now; however, the historic jail of the past still has a grip on the present.

Miranda Young and Dr. Kristy Sumner took an interest in the jail in 2021. the partners purchased the property to turn it into something more accessible to the public: a true crime and paranormal museum.

The female-owned museum is intended to support paranormal tourism and Scott County history.

Different opportunities at the jail include a Scott County true crime center, daytime tours, a paranormal research center, an escape room, and guided ghost tours.

Young said the jail has many resident spirits that are connected to the jail's past. She said they have had 75 paranormal investigation teams from around the country travel to spend the night at the Historic Scott County Jail, to try and connect with those spirits.

Young said the paranormal activity within the jail

has been the main attractant to the general public. During a guided ghost tour, Young said a woman snapped three pictures in succession and captured a shadow figure.

Young said you can see a shadow figure in the third picture.