Golden retrievers take over Lakeshore Park for fundraising event

Adopt a Golden Knoxville needs your help to rescue more dogs. The event is a way to raise money and awareness while having fun outside.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Adopt a Golden Knoxville needs help from the community to save more dogs from harm. That's why they created the fundraiser "Goldens in the Park."

AGK's website said, "GnP was created to help raise additional dollars for Adopt a Golden Knoxville’s growing need for funds to support rescued golden retrievers during these crazy Covid times."

The event will fill Lakeshore Park in West Knoxville with panting dogs, belly scratches and frisbee tosses. While there will be plenty of pups to pet, there's also a plethora of entertainment for people with two legs.

There will be live music from an Atlanta-based AGK adopter and his band, The Southside Band. There will also be food trucks, beer and food available for purchase.

Activities and entertainment for kids will also not be hard to find at the event.

The fundraiser is at Lakeshore Park on June 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, but kids under 18 and dogs get free entry.

Adopt a Golden Knoxville started in 2010 with three women who had a shared interest in creating a foster-based golden retriever rescue in East Tennessee.

The nonprofit's website says, "The purpose of this rescue group was to help goldens who needed homes, to build relationships, and to educate the public on responsible dog ownership."

Since 2010, AGK has rescued over 1200 golden retrievers, golden mixes, labs and other retriever breeds.