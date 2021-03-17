After a four year wait, Knoxville man receives a new kidney

Diabetes claimed his sight and his kidneys, but now Jacoby Yarbro has a new lease on life.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jacoby Yarbro rarely stops moving, but for the past four years and several hours a week, he's had to sit for dialysis.

"I gotta say it wasn't easy staying positive. There were moments where I did question the process. It's difficult when you go in day in and day out to dialysis for hours on end. And, you see these people around you that are getting kidneys and no longer doing dialysis or passing from complications," Yarbro said.

While it wasn't easy, Yarbro, who's visually impaired, said he stayed positive that he'd get a call one day saying it was his turn for a kidney. When he finally did, he didn't hear the phone ring.

"Apparently they're trying to reach me right about 8:15 and my phone shuts down into Do Not Disturb mode at 8," Yarbro said,

Luckily, Yarbro said a friend managed to get in touch with him, and he was on his way to the hospital just a couple of hours later.

Yarbro said his friends with Club Vibes, an organization for the visually impaired, helped him throughout the entire process. From getting him onto kidney transplant lists, taking him to medical appointments, and waiting by the phone while he was in surgery, Yarbro said he always felt like he had a support system.

His friend Sue Buckley recalls turning a medical trip to Memphis into an excuse to stop in Nashville for a Jimmy Buffet concert.

"Just to give us some real upbeat fun for a trip that was all medical appointments for Jacoby. We had a great time and Jacoby's in his little grass skirt, enjoying himself," Buckley said.

Less than a month after surgery, Yarbro is getting a glimpse into his new life and all of the extra free time he has without dialysis.

"Now, I have to figure out what to do with those extra days," Yarbro laughed.

He'll have to isolate for the next six months while his body recovers, but he hopes to eventually celebrate with all of the people who've supported him. He's even pushing for an exotic Club Vibes vacation.

"Hawaii! At Club Vibes, we do a big trip every other year. I keep pushing for that Hawaii Trip," Yarbro laughed.

"He's also said Jamaica," Buckley added.