The monthly concert series "Alive After Five" continues this Friday in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Alive After Five concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Knoxville Museum of Art.

Friday's concert will feature special guest Brittany Atterberry, known as the "Saxtress." The Cleveland, Ohio-based saxophonist will perform soul and jazz music.

Big O's Famous BBQ will also offer food at the event. People can also enjoy a cash bar and free popcorn.