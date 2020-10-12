KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Almond coffee creamer
Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table
Ingredients:
1 Eagle brand sweetened condensed milk
1 (12 ounce) evaporated milk
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 (fat) teaspoon almond extract
Directions:
Place all ingredients in a blender. Run about 30 seconds or until well mixed. Place in a jar with tight fitting lid. Refrigerate until ready to use. Store in the refrigerator. Serving size is as desired.
Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 W. Broadway Avenue in Maryville.