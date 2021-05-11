Anderson County 'Litter Lady' cleans up community

Brandy Brogdon said she wanted to set a good example for her children. Now, she has a community behind her.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — While some people picked up new hobbies during the pandemic, Brandy Brogdon picked up trash.

"On one road I got 50 bags of litter," Brogdon said.

The mother of four began with the road that leads to her children's school but said she couldn't help but notice litter in other parts of town too. So, what started as a small act of service quickly grew into a mission.

"I really enjoy it because I can see the difference that it makes. Not only do I see it, now I have followers who see it. I have people saying, 'you inspired me. I've been out cleaning today and picked up ten bags on my road.' So, that's the goal, to bring other people into it and make them see that one person can make a difference," Brogdon said.

Her 'LitterLady' Facebook group became a place where people could share their own efforts and help with hers.

"I can't do it alone, so the idea is to bring more people into it. You just start somewhere and keep going," Brogdon said.

She normally loads the bags of trash into the back of her jeep; the same car her kids ride in every day. But she says oftentimes there are items that are just too big to fit and she's hoping someone with an old pickup truck might be able to help.