Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table explains how to make any type of 'dump cake' that's even and without dry patches on top.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Apple Crisp Dump Cake

Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table



Ingredients:



2 cans apple pie filling

1 1/2 cups ginger ale

1 cake mix

(Spice and butter pecan are my favorites)

1 cup quick cooking oats

4 tablespoons light brown sugar, firmly packed

1 teaspoon apple pie spice

2 sticks butter, frozen

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam. In a medium sized bowl, stir apples and ginger ale together. Spread evenly in the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle (sift) cake mix evenly over apples.

In a small bowl, whisk together oats, sugar and apple pie spice. Spread mixture evenly over cake mix.

Using a box grater or a salad shooter, grate butter. Sprinkle evenly over oat mixture. Bake 45-50 minutes or until bubbly and topping is golden.