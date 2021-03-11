KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Apple Crisp Dump Cake
Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table
Ingredients:
2 cans apple pie filling
1 1/2 cups ginger ale
1 cake mix
(Spice and butter pecan are my favorites)
1 cup quick cooking oats
4 tablespoons light brown sugar, firmly packed
1 teaspoon apple pie spice
2 sticks butter, frozen
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam. In a medium sized bowl, stir apples and ginger ale together. Spread evenly in the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle (sift) cake mix evenly over apples.
In a small bowl, whisk together oats, sugar and apple pie spice. Spread mixture evenly over cake mix.
Using a box grater or a salad shooter, grate butter. Sprinkle evenly over oat mixture. Bake 45-50 minutes or until bubbly and topping is golden.