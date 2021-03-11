x
Five At Four

Apple Crisp Dump Cake

Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table explains how to make any type of 'dump cake' that's even and without dry patches on top.

Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table

Ingredients:

2 cans apple pie filling
1 1/2 cups ginger ale
1 cake mix
(Spice and butter pecan are my favorites)
1 cup quick cooking oats
4 tablespoons light brown sugar, firmly packed
1 teaspoon apple pie spice
2 sticks butter, frozen

Directions: 

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.  Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam.  In a medium sized bowl, stir apples and ginger ale together.  Spread evenly in the prepared baking dish.  Sprinkle (sift) cake mix evenly over apples.

In a small bowl, whisk together oats, sugar and apple pie spice.  Spread mixture evenly over cake mix.

Using a box grater or a salad shooter, grate butter.  Sprinkle evenly over oat mixture.  Bake 45-50 minutes or until bubbly and topping is golden.

Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 W. Broadway Avenue in Maryville, (865) 983-7711.

