PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — We're getting our first look inside Dolly Parton's new Pirate's Voyage dinner show attraction.

Her newest Pigeon Forge attraction is set to open with performances starting on May 24, according to the website.

The drama will feature two teams of pirates, Crimson and Sapphire, each with their own painted pirate vessel that will stand 28 feet high. Described as ships "fit for holding plenty of pirates' loot," the sets took eight weeks of construction to complete and arrived in Pigeon Forge last week to be installed.

There will also be a 15-foot-deep lagoon soon has begun to be filled with 300,000 gallons of water.

You can see that crews are still working on the sets, but it's really started to take shape and looks like the perfect place for swashbuckling adventure! It also looks like the audience will be seated very close to the action, so that should make for some interested entertainment!

We'll update this story with a complete tour of the Pirate's Voyage set later today. You can also watch on Live at Five @4.