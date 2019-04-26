KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than two dozen professional and amateur artists will turn the UT Gardens into a unique art exhibit this summer during the 2nd annual 'Art in the Gardens.'

This year's theme is 'Wings of Wonder,' and 30 artists will each decorate a large wooden butterfly silhouette to be displayed throughout the gardens all summer long.

Shelley Mangold and Caitlin Seidler, both local art teachers, participated in 2018's event and couldn't wait to get involved again.

"We are part of a group of art teachers, retired and current, who meet at the garden in the summer. So, when we heard about this, we thought it would be a great way to get involved with making artwork that would be displayed at the garden, and we also love that it’s a fundraiser, so we could give back because we love the setting so much," Seidler said.

The artists have until May 3 to complete their butterflies. Garden visitors will be able to see the pieces starting June 7.

In September, the butterflies will be auctioned off as a fundraiser for the gardens.

UT Gardens is located at 2518 Jacob Drive in Knoxville.