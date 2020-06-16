As meal program winds down, Clinton City Schools spreads the word about state’s new pandemic EBT card

Families who qualify for free and reduced lunch can apply for a pandemic EBT card

CLINTON, Tenn. — At North Clinton Elementary School, signs direct parents to the gymnasium at the back of the school where to-go style meals are handed out like a fast food drive-thru every weekday.

The school system is small with roughly 1,000 students spread out between three elementary schools, but through a partnership with the federal government, they’ve been able to give away more than 52,000 meals since schools closed in March.

The school system’s athletic director even drives his own car to deliver meals to families who can’t make it to the school each day.

"We have heard numerous testimonials from parents who've lost their jobs and were hit by hard times about how important these meals have been to them,” Kelly Johnson, Director of Clinton City Schools, said.

With the meal program set to wrap up on June 30th, midway through summer vacation, Johnson is trying to spread the word about a new option offered by the Tennessee Department of Human Services and the Tennessee Department of Education.

The agencies announced that families who receive free and reduced school lunches or attend a Community Eligibility Provision school can apply for a Pandemic EBT card that is meant to replace the March, April and May meals they would have received at school.

The new program will provide parents with $5.70 per child for each day they qualify for P-EBT.

“Families across our state depend on the meals their children receive at school and many were not prepared to immediately replace those meals when schools shut down for COVID-19,” said TDHS Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes in a press release. “The P-EBT program brings economic support to ensure children receive the nutrition they need. Helping families through this emergency is how we continue building a thriving Tennessee.”

Families have until June 29, 2020, to apply for the program if they don’t already receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits. Those families will notice extra funds on the EBT card they already use beginning June 12.



“We want to assist families in filling out that application. If there is a need, we would be happy at Central Office to help any parent access that website and help them fill out that application, just to make sure that all the kids in our community are getting the nutritious meals that they need,” Johnson said.