Asian-inspired Chicken and rice bowl

Joy McCabe says this is one of her favorite recipes that's easy and full of flavor.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Asian Chicken Rice Bowl

Joy McCabe

Ingredients:

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon grated lime zest, plus 3 tablespoons fresh juice (about 2 limes)

2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce

2 teaspoons honey (optional)

2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger

1/2 to teaspoon Kosher salt

2 cups cooked brown rice

2 cups store bought coleslaw mix

1 1/2 cups chopped cooked chicken

1 cup chopped English cucumber

1/2 cup chopped fresh green onions

1/2 cups chopped red bell pepper

1/2 cup salted roasted peanuts

1/4 cup fresh chopped jalapeno

1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves

In a small bowl, whisk together oil, lime zest and juice, chili sauce, honey ginger, cilantro, and salt.

Toss coleslaw mix with most of the dressing and let stand for 10 minutes.

In each bowl layer cooked rice, coleslaw mix, chicken, cucumber, green onions, red peppers, jalapeno, peanuts, and cilantro leaves. Drizzle with more dressing.

Makes 2- 4 bowls