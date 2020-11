Melissa Graves with Donna's Cafe in Madisonville shares a new way to serve a Thanksgiving favorite.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Asian steamed green beans

Prepared by Melissa Graves of Donna's Old Town Cafe



Ingredients:

1 Tbs. peanut or sesame oil

2 cloves garlic minced

1lb fresh green beans

1 Tbs. Sugar (or Splenda or Stevia_

2 Tbs. oyster sauce

2 Tbs. soy sauce

1/2 tsp. sesame seeds

Directions:

In a wok or large saucepan , heat oil over medium heat, stir in garlic, cook till edges are golden.

Add green beans.

Stir often and cook till softened 3-7 minutes. Stir in sugar, oyster sauce, soy sauce. Continue cooking over medium heat till seeds get toasty and you get a nice glaze over the beans. ENJOY!!