Asparagus Tart

Need a new way to serve vegetables? This tart recipe from Joy McCabe might do the trick.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Asparagus Gruyere Tart

Prepared by Joy McCabe

Ingredients:

Flour, for work surface

1 sheet puff pastry, thawed following package instructions

2 cups Gruyere cheese, shredded

1 & 1/2 pounds fresh asparagus

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. On a floured surface, roll the puff pastry into a 16" x 10" rectangle. Trim uneven edges. Place pastry on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. With a sharp knife, score pastry dough 1 inch in from the edges to mark a rectangle. Using a fork, pierce dough inside the scored markings at ½" intervals. Bake until golden, about 15 minutes.

Remove pastry from oven, and sprinkle with Gruyere. Trim the bottom of the asparagus spears to fit crosswise inside the tart shell; arrange in a single layer over Gruyere, alternating ends and tips. Brush with oil, and season with salt and pepper. Bake until spears are tender, 20-25 minutes.