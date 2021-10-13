Aw shucks! Mayfield corn maze offers new attractions for fall fun

Mayfield Farm Park in Athens offers plenty of opportunities for pumpkin picking, getting lost in a corn maze and having family fun until Halloween.

ATHENS, Tenn. — In McMinn County, fall fun is in full swing. Mayfield Farm Park opened up on September 25 with tons of new attractions for the whole family.

The usual fall fanfare is available with the price of a ticket, like pumpkin picking and getting lost in the farm's corn maze. This is the 14th year for the corn maze, and each year keeps getting better, according to owner Michael Mayfield.

"We've added several things, we've got our little bubble station, [which has] been a big hit," Mayfield said. "We've added a candy cannon this year, which on Saturdays, we have our pig races ... and we've added a ball zone which is kind of like baseball, basketball, football."

The candy cannon usually shoots off Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. with the pig races at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The pumpkin crop is overgrowing this year, with plenty of unique gourds to grace your gaze.

"I grow like funky things and crazy weird colored stuff," Mayfield said. "So we get a lot of funky cool pumpkins and that's been something we've tried to do is have different pumpkins. That's been a big hit this year."

The corn maze design this year is 'God Bless the U.S.A.'

Mayfield Farm Park is open all week for fall break from Oct. 11 to Oct. 24. It will resume its regular schedule of being open Thursday through Sunday until Halloween.