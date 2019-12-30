KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Bacon Wrapped Tater Tots

Presented by Tee Dedrick with Special Tee Cookies & Catering

Bacon Wrapped Tater Tots are an easy appetizer of tater tots and sharp cheddar cheese wrapped in bacon, rolled in brown sugar and baked. Yum! You're going to want to triple this recipe!

Prep Time 15 minutes

Cook Time 25 minutes

Total Time 30 minutes

Servings 24 servings

Ingredients

24 tater tots (I used Ore-Ida)

4 slices sharp cheddar cheese, sliced into 6 strips

12 slices regular cut bacon, cut in half

3/4 cup light brown sugar

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

cut bacon in half so each strip will do two tots.

Slice cheese in 6 strips.

Lay each half piece of bacon out and too with a strip of cheese. Place a tot on the end and roll up.

You don't want to roll it too tight as it will tighten up even more during baking and break the tater tot inside, but just tight enough to not leave extra slack.

Add the brown sugar to a small bowl and roll each bacon tater tot in the brown sugar.

You can pat down on it lightly to add a layer of brown sugar to it.

Place on a foil lined, then parchment topped baking pan ( this will keep your pan from getting messy) bacon seam side down.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until bacon is browned.

Careful when removing from the pan