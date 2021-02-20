Baked oatmeal berry bars are the perfect to-go breakfast

Jimmy with The Old Mill gets some help for Family Fun Baking Month.

Baked Oatmeal Berry Bars

Prepared by Jimmy Proffitt with The Old Mil

Your morning bowl of oatmeal on the go! Softer than a granola bar and less sweet than a dessert, this is the ideal make ahead breakfast or snack. Store leftovers, refrigerated, for up to 1 week. Can be eaten cold, room temperature, or warmed.

Ingredients:

3 large eggs

3 & 1/2 cups milk

2 tsp. vanilla extract

3/4 cup The Old Mill Sourwood Honey

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

3/4 tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. baking powder

1 (1.5 lb) bag The Old Mill Thick Table Rolled Oats (about 7 cups)

1/2 cup flaxseeds, optional

3/4 cup chopped toasted pecans, optional

5 cups mixed berries

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F. Whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, honey, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon and baking powder in a large bowl. Stir in oats, flaxseeds, pecans, and 4 cups berries.