Baked oatmeal berry bars are the perfect to-go breakfast

Baked Oatmeal Berry Bars
Prepared by Jimmy Proffitt with The Old Mil
Your morning bowl of oatmeal on the go! Softer than a granola bar and less sweet than a dessert, this is the ideal make ahead breakfast or snack. Store leftovers, refrigerated, for up to 1 week. Can be eaten cold, room temperature, or warmed.
Ingredients:
3 large eggs
3 & 1/2 cups milk
2 tsp. vanilla extract
3/4 cup The Old Mill Sourwood Honey
3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
3/4 tsp. salt
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 tsp. baking powder
1 (1.5 lb) bag The Old Mill Thick Table Rolled Oats (about 7 cups)
1/2 cup flaxseeds, optional
3/4 cup chopped toasted pecans, optional
5 cups mixed berries
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350F. Whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, honey, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon and baking powder in a large bowl. Stir in oats, flaxseeds, pecans, and 4 cups berries.
2. Pour mixture into lightly greased 9 x 13 baking pan and smooth evenly into pan. Top with remaining 1 cup berries. Let stand 5 minutes for oats to absorb milk. Bake 50 minutes or until edges are golden brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan before cutting into 16- 24 bars.