Banana Pudding Lasagna has plenty of a-peel this summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Banana Pudding Lasagna
Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table
Ingredients
25 golden oreos, crushed
6 Tablespoons melted butter
8 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
1/4 cup sugar
8 ounces extra creamy cool whip, thawed and divided
1 (3.4 ounces) Jello instant banana pudding mix
1 cup half and half
1 teaspoon vanilla
2-3 just ripe bananas, sliced
Directions
Mix cookie crumbs with butter. Press into the bottom of an 8x8 or 9x9 dish. Chill 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix cream cheese and sugar. In a small bowl, whisk together milk and pudding powder. Set aside until firm. Fold half the cool whip into each mixture. Spread cream cheese mixture evenly over crust. Chill until set. Spread cream cheese mixture over crust. Arrange sliced bananas evenly over mixture. Spread pudding mixture over bananas. Chill 2-4 hours. Serve same day or omit fresh bananas.
*I discarded some (most of) the filling in the cookies.
Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 W. Broadway Ave. in Maryville.