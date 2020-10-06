Banana Pudding Lasagna has plenty of a-peel this summer

Mix cookie crumbs with butter. Press into the bottom of an 8x8 or 9x9 dish. Chill 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix cream cheese and sugar. In a small bowl, whisk together milk and pudding powder. Set aside until firm. Fold half the cool whip into each mixture. Spread cream cheese mixture evenly over crust. Chill until set. Spread cream cheese mixture over crust. Arrange sliced bananas evenly over mixture. Spread pudding mixture over bananas. Chill 2-4 hours. Serve same day or omit fresh bananas.