Beat Thoran

Jes Thomas shares her recipe for beat stir fry

Beets are a beautiful vegetable that is plentiful this time of year. We all could eat more veggies and this one is colorful and nutritious. Jes Thomas of UT's Culinary Institute shows us a quick and easy recipe for Indian-style Beet & Coconut stir fry.

Beet Thoran – Kerala Stir Fried Beets & Coconut

1 large beet, grated or finely chopped

1 ½ T oil

¼ tsp black mustard seeds

1 stem of curry leaves

¼ C of chopped onions

1 tsp of salt

¼ tsp turmeric

¼ C grated coconut

1 chopped jalapeno (seeded if you want less heat)

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ tsp cumin seeds

Prepare your beet by washing, peeling, and either grate or finely chop it in a food processor.

Heat the oil in a pan. When warmed, add the mustard seeds. When the popping and sizzling slows down, add the curry leaves – stand back as they will splatter. After 10 seconds, add the chopped onions. Stir occasionally for about 6-7 minutes until they are translucent. Then add beets.

Sprinkle with salt and turmeric. Stir for a couple of minutes. Cover and cook for about 8-10 minutes or until the beets are tender. If they seem to dry, add a little water and continue to cook without burning.