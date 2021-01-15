Beat Thoran

Beets are a beautiful vegetable that is plentiful this time of year. We all could eat more veggies and this one is colorful and nutritious. Jes Thomas of UT's Culinary Institute shows us a quick and easy recipe for Indian-style Beet & Coconut stir fry.
Beet Thoran – Kerala Stir Fried Beets & Coconut
1 large beet, grated or finely chopped
1 ½ T oil
¼ tsp black mustard seeds
1 stem of curry leaves
¼ C of chopped onions
1 tsp of salt
¼ tsp turmeric
¼ C grated coconut
1 chopped jalapeno (seeded if you want less heat)
2 garlic cloves, minced
½ tsp cumin seeds
Prepare your beet by washing, peeling, and either grate or finely chop it in a food processor.
Heat the oil in a pan. When warmed, add the mustard seeds. When the popping and sizzling slows down, add the curry leaves – stand back as they will splatter. After 10 seconds, add the chopped onions. Stir occasionally for about 6-7 minutes until they are translucent. Then add beets.
Sprinkle with salt and turmeric. Stir for a couple of minutes. Cover and cook for about 8-10 minutes or until the beets are tender. If they seem to dry, add a little water and continue to cook without burning.
When the beets are soft, add the coconut, garlic, jalapeno, garlic and cumin. Sauté for a couple more minutes. Beet thoran is great served with rice or an Indian flatbread (roti, chapati, naan)