Beef Wellington for your holidays

Jay Bernard of Metro Pizza shares one of his family's favorite recipes, Beef Wellington.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Beef Wellington

Prepared by Jay Bernard with Metro Pizza

Ingredients:

3 lbs beef tenderloin



1/2 cup mustard

5 cloves garlic, minced

2 shallots, minced

2 lbs cremini mushrooms, minced

2 T butter

1/2 -1 lb prosciutto di Parma, sliced thinly puff pastry

1 egg, 2 T heavy cream or milk, pinch of salt (for egg wash)

Method:

Either choose to do one large or cut tenderloin to make two smaller ones

Using a cast iron pan with 1 T butter or grill, sear all sides of the tenderloin, let rest

In a large stove top pan, melt 1 T butter, add mushrooms, shallots and garlic. Simmer until mixture loses all moisture.

On a flat table, roll out 2-3 feet of film, lay prosciutto side by side, overlapping slightly, to cover a large enough area for your tenderloin. Top prosciutto with mushroom mixture.

Using a baker's brush, coat the outside of the tenderloin with mustard. Place tenderloin atop one end of prosciutto and mushroom mixture. Carefully roll, completely covering tenderloin. Wrap in film and refrigerate for an hour.

Roll out another layer of film. Place puff pastry on top of film. This step works best if the puff pastry is near room temperature. At this point also, you can retain some of your puff pastry to create designs atop your Wellington (optional).

Pull tenderloin from fridge and roll it up into the puff pastry, sealing all sides. Refrigerate again for another hour.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Take tenderloin from fridge, brush egg wash over all of it. Bake in oven for 40 minutes.