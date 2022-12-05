Droopy eyes, big ears & slobbery smiles | Bloodhound Rescue needs donations

The East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue is committed to helping the slobbery dog breed. The pandemic hit the sanctuary hard, now they need donations.

POWELL, Tenn. — There's a bloodhound sanctuary in Powell with over a dozen at the sanctuary, and they need donations to stay afloat.

While there are plenty of small breed rescues, there's only four for bloodhounds across the whole nation.

Pattye Elliott has a heart for hounds. The dogs here have it made at the sanctuary. She runs the East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue.

"They are the greatest dogs in the world," Elliott said. "Not the easiest dogs to deal with, but just super dogs."

Pattye's house in Powell is home to dozens of the slobbery sweethearts.

"My goal is to get these dogs and find them a perfect home," said Pattye.

Over the course of 20 years, she and her family have rescued over 1,000 bloodhounds.

"They are the cutest puppies. There is nothing cuter than a bloodhound puppy," said Pattye. "So people go and get the puppies. But then six months later, like got a 90 pound dog with the drool and doesn't have any manners."

It all started with one.

"I seen him in a shelter in Oak Ridge, Tennessee," Said Pattye. "And I went to meet him. I had seen him on a web slot. And I went to meet him in person."

For Pattye, that's all it took. "I rescued him and found in him my home. And his name was Humphrey. That was my first one. And that was that. That mean it just took one."

From playful puppies to senior sniffers, Pattye has love for all four paws.

"I've got a big heart. That's my problem."

The bloodhounds repay the favor.

"They say thank you ever day. You know, even though they can't talk, they bloodhounds have the most soul for hours. And you can tell by looking at them what they're thinking."

East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue is a no-kill sanctuary that doesn't charge an adoption fee.

"You can end up with a dog for a 50 pound bag of dog food. That's what we charge," said Pattye.

The pandemic hit that food supply hard. Most of the feed comes out of Pattye's pockets.

"I'm just going to continue to do this until I'm too old to do it. Because there is such a need."

That's why she's hosting a fundraiser on Saturday.

"We started calling it a craft fair. It's blossomed. It's a summer festival now."

Every vendor, and even the band, has one thing in common-- their love for the pups.

"They're donating their time for this. They're big animal lovers. They have rescue dogs of their own."

The admission is cheap, too.

"Admission is totally free," said Pattye. "But we would love it if people could donate just one can of dog food."

The donation of dog food will help boost the sanctuary's supply and keep the hounds at the center of Pattye's heart.

"It's a messy job. It's a noisy job. But it's a great job."

The festival is Saturday from 10 to 4 at the Powell Lion's Club. Pets are welcome. There will be craft vendors, live music, food trucks and fun!