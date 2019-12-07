Ice cream sandwich dip design:
Ingredients:
- 1 box of ice cream sandwiches
- Toppings include sprinkles, chopped nuts, chocolate chips or mini M&Ms.
Process:
- Pour toppings onto a plate
- Press each of the 4 edges into the toppings
- Serve immediately
Mooo bar dip design:
Ingredients:
- 1 box of Mooo bars
- Baker's dipping chocolate (*this can be found on the baking aisle in a ready to heat container)
- Mimi M&Ms, mini chocolate chip morsels, chopped pecans, or sprinkles
- Chocolate or caramel sauce for drizzle
Process:
- Melt dipping sauce in the microwave
- Dip the Mooo bar into the sauce
- Dip the chocolate covered bar into bowl of toppings.
- The bars are ready to eat or can be frozen until ready to serve
***You can use any combination of ingredients, pecans, and caramel sauce for a turtle fudge Mooo bar, or sprinkles for the kids.