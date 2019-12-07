Ice cream sandwich dip design:

Ingredients:

1 box of ice cream sandwiches

Toppings include sprinkles, chopped nuts, chocolate chips or mini M&Ms.

Process:

Pour toppings onto a plate

Press each of the 4 edges into the toppings

Serve immediately

Mooo bar dip design:

Ingredients:

1 box of Mooo bars

Baker's dipping chocolate (*this can be found on the baking aisle in a ready to heat container)

Mimi M&Ms, mini chocolate chip morsels, chopped pecans, or sprinkles

Chocolate or caramel sauce for drizzle

Process:

Melt dipping sauce in the microwave

Dip the Mooo bar into the sauce

Dip the chocolate covered bar into bowl of toppings.

The bars are ready to eat or can be frozen until ready to serve

***You can use any combination of ingredients, pecans, and caramel sauce for a turtle fudge Mooo bar, or sprinkles for the kids.