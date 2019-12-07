Ice cream sandwich dip design:

Ingredients:

  • 1 box of ice cream sandwiches
  • Toppings include sprinkles, chopped nuts, chocolate chips or mini M&Ms.

Process:

  • Pour toppings onto a plate
  • Press each of the 4 edges into the toppings
  • Serve immediately

Mooo bar dip design:

Ingredients:

  • 1 box of Mooo bars
  • Baker's dipping chocolate (*this can be found on the baking aisle in a ready to heat container)
  • Mimi M&Ms, mini chocolate chip morsels, chopped pecans, or sprinkles
  • Chocolate or caramel sauce for drizzle

Process:

  • Melt dipping sauce in the microwave
  • Dip the Mooo bar into the sauce
  • Dip the chocolate covered bar into bowl of toppings. 
  • The bars are ready to eat or can be frozen until ready to serve

***You can use any combination of ingredients, pecans, and caramel sauce for a turtle fudge Mooo bar, or sprinkles for the kids. 