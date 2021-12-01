KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Blue Cheese and Veggie Chip Nachos
Prepared by Joy McCabe
Ingredients:
8 ounces Terra Original Vegetable Chips
2 ounces cream cheese
1/2 cup whole milk
1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese
1 & 1/2 cups shredded Gouda (divided)+
2 teaspoons hot sauce
Salt and pepper
1/4 cup fresh chopped jalapeno for garnish
1/4 cup chopped green onion for garnish
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment and spread chips out in a single layer. In a saucepan whisk together cream cheese and milk over medium heat until combined, about 2 minutes. Whisk in blue cheese and half a cup Gouda. Bring to a boil and cook whisking constantly until thickened (about 5 minutes). Stir in hot sauce and salt and pepper to taste.
Drizzle cheese sauce evenly over chips, then sprinkle with remaining 1 cup Gouda. Bake until bubbly and crisp at edges, 5 to 7 minutes. Top with jalapeno and green onion. Serve.