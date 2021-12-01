Blue Cheese and Veggie Chip Nachos

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment and spread chips out in a single layer. In a saucepan whisk together cream cheese and milk over medium heat until combined, about 2 minutes. Whisk in blue cheese and half a cup Gouda. Bring to a boil and cook whisking constantly until thickened (about 5 minutes). Stir in hot sauce and salt and pepper to taste.