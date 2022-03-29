Blueberry Ginger Compote
by Jes Thomas (Instagram @Jessoulfood)
1 C frozen Blueberries
2 T Orange juice
A small knob of fresh ginger
3 T Honey
Zest of one orange
Directions:
To prepare, slice ginger into thin planks. In a medium saucepan, combine blueberries and orange juice and cook over medium heat, stirring regularly. Then add 2 T sliced ginger. When the berries start to release their juices, simmer for about 4-5 minutes or until the liquid is almost evaporated. Add honey and the zest of one orange. Cook for just a couple of minutes until it coats the back of a spoon. Cool and serve with pancakes, croissants, biscuits and scones. Store covered in the fridge.
Jes writes:
We are feeling spring, but the produce is not in full swing. You don’t need to wait until the berries are in season. Frozen berries work great for this easy and fast compote.
