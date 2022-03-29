Blueberry Ginger Compote

To prepare, slice ginger into thin planks. In a medium saucepan, combine blueberries and orange juice and cook over medium heat, stirring regularly. Then add 2 T sliced ginger. When the berries start to release their juices, simmer for about 4-5 minutes or until the liquid is almost evaporated. Add honey and the zest of one orange. Cook for just a couple of minutes until it coats the back of a spoon. Cool and serve with pancakes, croissants, biscuits and scones. Store covered in the fridge.